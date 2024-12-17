Professional wrestling’s direction is about to change as WWE Raw will be making its shift to Netflix, leaving traditional cable television early next year. Roman Reigns was the first one to be added to the match card of the show. Now, another marquee star power CM Punk has been announced to be involved in an expected match on that night.

After Dr. Chris Featherstone revealed on Twitter that WWE Raw Netflix premiere to host CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins, the bout was officially announced by WWE during last night’s episode.

In the opening segment of the December 16 episode of WWE Raw, CM Punk entered the TD Garden in Boston amid huge cheers from the fans. In a promo session, he responded to earlier allegations put up against him by The Visionary. Rollins eventually appeared in the crowned and claimed that despite Punk having bigger charisma, he possesses more Wrestlemania main events by his name.

A brawl broke out between the two at the ringside area and the referees and staff members had to separate them. Thereafter, the anticipated CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins was officially announced for the debut episode of WWE Raw on Netflix on January 6.

The ongoing beef between Punk and Rollins has been building ever since Punk made his surprise WWE return at Survivor Series in 2023 in his hometown of Chicago. Rollins was irate about Punk ruining his Wargames’ winning moments. The two have since been verbally interacting with each other on weekly WWE Raw episodes.

Rollins acted as the special referee for CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam, this past August. The two also met at Bad Blood inside a Hell in a Cell match to wrap up their feud after which Rollins started targeting Punk, again on WWE Raw.

WWE Raw January 6 Netflix debut episode match card

The historic WWE Raw premiere episode on Netflix is scheduled for Monday, January 6 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California that would be no less than a premium live event. The currently confirmed match card for the weekly TV show goes as follows,

– Tribal Combat for The Tribal Chief spot: Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa

– CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins