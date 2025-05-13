Next week on WWE Raw, the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion will be in action in a non-title match. The champion, Jey Uso, will face Bron Breakker in a one-on-one capacity on the Monday, May 19 episode.

The match was announced during this week’s episode of WWE Raw following a backstage angle where Breakker attacked Uso. For the time being, Uso is involved in a beef with heel faction of Breakker and Seth Rollins with Paul Heyman serving as their manager.

Jey Uso will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul on that night with the winner of that bout proceeding to defend the title against Gunther on the June 9 episode WWE Raw. Last week. He went through a title defense against Rollins in a match that witnessed DQ-end after CM Punk’s interference.

WWE Raw: World Heavyweight Title To Be Defended On Post-MITB 2025 Edition

In a major attraction on next week’s episode of WWE Raw, Money in the Bank qualifying matches will also begin with the continuation ongoing from the Friday, May 16 episode of SmackDown. No competitors for the MITB qualifiers were announced, but the respective winners will enter the ladder MITB match set for early June at the Money in the Bank PLE.

Two additional matches are also set for the upcoming episode of WWE Raw, with Sheamus facing Grayson Waller in singles competition. This marks Sheamus’ second match since coming back to action last week for the first time in 2025. Plus, AJ Styles and Penta will be teaming up against Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day. This week, Styles beat Balor in a singles contest after Penta neutralized Judgment Day at the ringside area.

WWE Raw May 19 episode match card

The May 19 episode of WWE Raw takes place at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, serving as the final episode before May’s Saturday Night’s Main Event Specials in the Memorial Day weekend. The currently announced match card for the weekly show goes as follows,

– World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker in a non-title match

– Money in the Bank qualifying matches

– Sheamus vs. Grayson Waller

– AJ Styles and Penta vs. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh