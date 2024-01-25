WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Multiple Former Champions Set For Women’s Rumble Return?

Royal Rumble 2024 is going to be an event filled with uncertainties which gives us the scope to assume multiple surprise returns to the fray. At this stage, multiple such rumors are roaming on the internet essentially suggesting that multiple former women’s champions could be showing up to fill in the 30-star fray.

It seems that the former WWE Divas Champion Kaitlyn, also known by her real name, Celeste Bonin could be a surprise entrant in the Women’s Royal Rumble 2024 match. As seen in a post shared by ring gear designer Ava Bros, Kaitlyn has got custom gear for this weekend. The post shared through Instagram story was later deleted but it ended up disclosing the possibly scheduled return.

For those who have forgotten, Kaitlyn was the winner of the only-female season of NXT competition in 2010. Later on the main roster, she became a Divas Champion before leaving the company in 2014 due to personal reasons. Since then, she has made occasional appearances on the independent circuit before being a part of the 2018 Mae Young Classic in WWE for a one-off occasion.

Sonya Deville returning to WWE Royal Rumble 2024

According to the reports of PWInsider Elite, Sonya Deville could also make her return to the ring at the Women’s Royal Rumble 2024 match. She was present at the WWE Performance Center, gearing up for a return from her current injury and a Rumble entry could be a perfect timing for her TV re-entry.

It was last summer when the team of Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville surprised the fans when they won the Women’s Tag Team Championships. Just when it was thought that Deville’s career was about to have a boost, she tore her ACL and has since been absent from WWE television leaving her tag team partner to defend the titles with Piper Niven.

Alexa Bliss is also another name being rumored to be back on TV at Royal Rumble 2024 as this would be a full circle moment for her. It was a year ago at this same PLE that she had competed in her last match where she challenged Bianca Belair for the WWE Raw Women’s Title. She then moved onto a pregnancy hiatus which is still ongoing.