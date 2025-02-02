The Queen is back in style at Royal Rumble 2025 to reclaim her throne at the top of the WWE and it means she’s already captured a title match at Wrestlemania 41 by winning the women’s Rumble match. This marks the second Rumble win for perhaps the greatest female WWE Superstar of all time who’s now eyeing the 15th title win of her career.

The Road to WrestleMania 41 started with Royal Rumble 2025 at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana at the end of which, Charlotte Flair punched her ticket to the main event spot. Filled with surprises throughout the bout, Flair toppled former NXT women’s champion Roxanne Perez out of the ring to seize the victory.

The final six women in the Women’s Royal Rumble 2025 match were Nia Jax, Roxanne Perez, Nikki Bella, Charlotte Flair, Giulia, and Bayley. After Jax took care of Giulia, Bayley, and Bella, things came down to the rest of the three. Flair and Perez worked together to eliminate Jax after which Flair kicked Perez off the apron to win the Rumble.

Royal Rumble 2025 was the first time that Flair was back in competition since December 2023 when she suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus. After waiting for 13 months for a return, WWE advertised her return to action in advance as one of the participants in the women’s Royal Rumble 2025. She entered at number 27 (the spot which produced the maximum number of wins in Rumble history) and sported a brace on her left knee for the match.

Charlotte Flair uncertain about title match after Royal Rumble 2025 win

As mentioned above, Flair has now become the first woman to win the Royal Rumble, twice. Her previous win happened in 2020. WWE has not confirmed which champion she will be challenging at WrestleMania following the Royal Rumble 2025 win. The current Women’s World Champion from Raw is Rhea Ripley while the WWE Women’s Champion from Smackdown is Tiffany Stratton.

Charlotte Flair also kicked off the press conference after the Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event. During the conversation, she said that she still hasn’t decided which title she will challenge for. Apart from Ripley and Stratton, she can also go after Giulia’s NXT Women’s Title.