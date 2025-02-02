The biggest win of Jey Uso’s career came at last night’s Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event as he won the men’s Rumble match to confirm his title shot at Wrestlemania 41. This win turned out to be a significant one as he can now live up to his “Main Event” Jey Uso shtick for good on his way to the biggest event of them all.

Promoted as the biggest star-studded match ever, Royal Rumble 2025 had the field completely stacked with who’s who of the WWE. Jey entered the fray at number 20 and last eliminated John Cena to get the victory. Michael Cole, on commentary, also touted his win as being the biggest upset in Royal Rumble history.

“Ladies and gentlemen, it is no longer just a nickname. It is no longer a moniker. Jey Uso is truly the Main Event at WrestleMania,” Cole noted while calling out the moment.

In the final moments of the men’s Royal Rumble 2025 matchup, CM Punk eliminated both former Shield members – Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Then Logan Paul tossed Punk out as the latter was focused on his bitter rival Rollins.

Royal Rumble 2025: Jey Uso eliminates John Cena for Rumble win

The last three in the Royal Rumble 2025 match were Logan Paul, Jey Uso, and John Cena. As Rollins and Punk brawled at ringside, WWE officials tried to separate them. Rollins nailed a stomp on Roman Reigns on the steel ring steps before he again brawled with Punk. In the ring, Cena clotheslined Logan to take him out of the ring.

It was a surreal moment with Cena and Jey standing in the ring in the final sequence of the melee. After a back-and-forth between the two, they both ended up on the apron as Jey landed a superkick on Cena who hung on. Cena went for an AA but Jey landed back in the ring and just pushed Cena on the floor to win the Royal Rumble 2025 match.

In a post-show interview, Jey Uso also made it clear that he’s going after the World Heavyweight Championship held by Gunther. Just last week at Saturday Night’s Main Event, Jey came up short against Gunther but by winning Royal Rumble 2025, he’s back in the title picture, this time at Wrestlemania.