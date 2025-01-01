WWE will kick off its premium live event schedule through the Royal Rumble 2025 show scheduled for early February. The annual event will also crown two separate Men’s and Women’s Rumble match winners to headline the biggest event of the year in mid-April. Going by the recent updates, it appears that a returnee is the current favorite to win the 30-superstar melee.

According to the ongoing updates revealed through a report from Ringside News, John Cena is currently a major favorite to win the Men’s Royal Rumble 2025 match standing at 6/5. If this turns out to be a reality then he will punch his ticket to WrestleMania 41, making an iconic moment for the future WWE Hall of Famer. Plus, it will also mark his third win at the Rumble match, tying with Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Given the current scenario, CM Punk is also another favorite following the Leader of Cenation, sitting at 11/4 especially now that he’s turned his attention to the world heavyweight championship. Roman Reigns and The Rock are currently sitting at their respective third and fourth positions. Top names like Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Randy Orton are also in the race to win Royal Rumble 2025.

Only one match for the first WWE PLE of the year has been announced by the company. A rematch for Kevin Owens over the Undisputed WWE Championship will be reserved at Royal Rumble 2025 against Cody Rhodes as his demands to become a champion were met in the final 2024 Smackdown episode that went down last week from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

To date, this match remains the only confirmed bout for Royal Rumble 2025 while the 30 superstar men’s and women’s Rumble matches will be the expected headliners. No official entrants for the match have been declared for the time being.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 PLE Match Card

The Royal Rumble 2025 is going to be the first WWE premium live event of the year at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, February 1 and the confirmed match card for the show is given below,

– Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

– 30-Men Royal Rumble Match

– 30-Women Royal Rumble Match