One of the most trusted shoulders of the WWE, Randy Orton hasn’t been seen on televised in recent weeks due to injury reasons. Going by the circumstances, the injury is being seen mostly in a kayfabe aspect but WWE isn’t imminently bringing him back on television. However, chances are high that he would be back on board on the company’s Road to Wrestlemania 41.

During a Live Q&A session on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes addressed a fan question about Randy Orton’s comeback to television. The source noted that The Apex Predator is likely to return to the WWE by the Royal Rumble on February 1st, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, or even earlier than that,

“By the Royal Rumble, you know, if not on February 1st, it’ll be beforehand. So yeah, very soon.”

For the time being, Randy Orton’s last match occurred on the October 25 episode of WWE Smackdown when he teamed with Cody Rhodes against Imperium. In a segment on the November 8 episode of Smackdown, he called out Kevin Owens for a confrontation as they never really got to have a match at the Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

Randy Orton was attacked by Kevin Owens on Smackdown

Storming into the ring, Randy Orton demanded Owens come out for a confrontation. Owens was out as the two brawled with each other, forcing the security team to run in to break things up. During the confrontation, Owens managed to hit his current rival with the piledriver which is a banned move in the WWE.

Thereafter, WWE shared a storyline update on Randy Orton after he took a piledriver from Kevin Owens on Friday’s SmackDown. In the following update, it was noted that he would be out of action indefinitely,

“Randy Orton has been diagnosed with a cervical cord neurapraxia, following a vicious attack on SmackDown from Kevin Owens. There is no timetable on his return.”

Going by the latest updates, Randy Orton might return during the Royal Rumble premium live event to seek vengeance on Kevin Owens. He is expected to interfere in the ladder match between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Championship, helping Rhodes to retain.