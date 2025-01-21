A significant addition has been made to the WWE Raw women’s division, who will also compete at Royal Rumble 2025. In a backstage promo on Raw, Bayley confirmed that she was the newest member of the red brand and that she would continue her quest to the gold after coming up short of regaining the WWE Women’s Title on Smackdown against Tiffany Stratton.

It was then that Bayley declared herself for the Women’s Royal Rumble 2025 matchup on February 1. Nia Jax confronted her backstage and said that she also planned on winning the Rumble. The two ended up having a match when Jax pinned Bayley following the banzai drop.

Jax then got into a physical confrontation with Rhea Ripley to set up a Women’s World Title Match at Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025 scheduled for this weekend. A week ago, Jax also declared herself for the Royal Rumble 2025 matchup after dropping the Women’s Title to Tiffany Stratton. But the official confirmation regarding this insertion hasn’t come from WWE.

Sami Zayn also announced on Raw that he was entering the men’s Royal Rumble 2025 matchup. His longtime friend & rival Kevin Owens was also out on the scene to whom Zayn spoke to learn more about how he’s been seeking revenge on those who have teamed with Roman Reigns. Owens said Zayn’s situation wasn’t the same as Reigns did terrible things to Zayn but he still forgave him.

During the segment, Owens said that he knew that Zayn would win the Royal Rumble 2025 match as he’ll have Zayn’s back. This was an indirect hint that he wanted Zayn to play a part in his ladder match against Cody Rhodes on the same night because he simply knew that Zayn had his back.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 PLE Match Card

The Royal Rumble 2025 is going to be the first WWE premium live event of the year at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, February 1 and the confirmed match card for the show is given below,

– Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

– 30-Men Royal Rumble Match: John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn and 23 Superstars TBA

– 30-Women Royal Rumble Match: Bayley, Nia Jax and 28 Superstars TBA