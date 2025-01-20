Giulia currently stands as the WWE NXT Women’s Champion who has already gone through her first-ever successful title defense. WWE, as a whole, reduced their yearly untelevised live events but they’re bringing in changes to make things special in these outings. One such instance was reserved where the NXT women’s title was defended against a contender who also earned the shot at a live event, a few days ago.

Last night, Giulia uploaded a photo of herself with the NXT Women’s Championship, and the shot was taken after a successful defense against Lola Vice and Wren Sinclair during a recent NXT live event in Melbourne, Florida.

As stated via the caption of the photo, she expressed excitement about competing on NXT, noting that anything can happen, even at a house show. She also challenged Vice and Sinclair to one-on-one matches in the future.

“Yesterday, I successfully defended my title for the first time. NXT is so exciting because anything can happen, even at a house show! Wren, Rola, next time, let’s face each other one-on-one!” wrote Giulia.

TNA Genesis 2025: WWE NXT Superstars And McKenzie Mitchell Appear

Giulia wins a Triple Threat Match against Lola Vice and Wren Sinclair at the Live Event. First Title defense successful! This is Giulia's Era!#NXTmelbourne pic.twitter.com/Y7CQlGfOKp — 𝙺𝚎𝚟𝚒𝚗 ▪︎ ジュリアはプロレス界の女王！ 👑 (@Giulia_Fan_Page) January 19, 2025

Yesterday, I successfully defended my title for the first time. NXT is so exciting because anything can happen, even at a house show! Wren, Rola, next time, let’s face each other one-on-one!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/X42vNw3t2P — GIULIA ＝ ジュリア (@giulia0221g) January 19, 2025

Giulia building her legacy as WWE NXT women’s champion

The Beautiful Madness has made it abundantly clear that she wants to head straight to the WWE main roster as soon as possible despite being the NXT Women’s Champion with the will to face off the absolute best of the best that the WWE women’s division has to offer.

For the time being, Giulia is expected to build her legacy on the NXT roster as the reigning women’s champion. The latest bygone title defense against Lola Vice was earned by her on a live show in Dade City, Florida on January 12. Vice ended up winning a battle royal and booked herself in a championship match. As such, Vice received several such shots against Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valkyria but she has never held the gold.

It was in the opening match of the WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2025 episode that Giulia defeated Roxanne Perez (c) to win the NXT Women’s Championship. At NXT Deadline back in December 2024, the Japanese sensation (2) defeated Sol Ruca (1), Stephanie Vaquer (1), Zaria (1), and Wren Sinclair (1) to secure the title match opportunity.

Tessa Blanchard Wins At TNA Genesis 2025 Teasing Jordynne Grace’s WWE Arrival