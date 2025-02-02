Emanating from the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, the Men’s Royal Rumble 2025 match was promoted to be the biggest match of its kind. With several future first-ballot Hall of Famers entering the fray, the competition was high for a spot at the WrestleMania 41 main event. This came after Charlotte Flair won the Women’s Royal Rumble match to kick off the PLE.

Heading into the men’s Royal Rumble 2025, WWE confirmed several names from the active roster those were – LA Knight, John Cena, CM Punk, Jey Uso, Roman Reigns, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Logan Paul, Penta, Chad Gable, Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Damian Priest, Santos Escobar, and Jacob Fatu.

In addition to these names, multiple surprise names were there on the fray of the Royal Rumble 2025 matchup with the list containing AJ Styles. The former WWE Champion made his return, entering at number 21 and this happened after suffering an ankle injury during an October 4th SmackDown match with Carmelo Hayes. Styles was eliminated by Logan Paul while trying for a springboard attempt into the ring. Before that, Styles eliminated Sami Zayn and LA Knight.

TNA’s Joe Hendry entered Royal Rumble 2025

After making multiple previous appearances on WWE NXT, reigning TNA Champion Joe Hendry also lived up to the rumors and experienced his main roster debut in the process by entering at number 15 during the men’s Royal Rumble 2025 matchup. Hendry lasted for some time before he was eliminated by Roman Reigns without scoring an actual elimination of his own.

YouTube star and one of the cohorts of Logan Paul from Wrestlemania XL, IShowSpeed made his WWE in-ring debut by entering Royal Rumble 2025 at number four. He was eliminated by Bron Breakker and Otis. Before this, he also joined Bron Breakker in eliminating Otis. Breakker then tossed him over the top onto Otis before throwing him onto the announce table.

IShowSpeed’s entry into Royal Rumble 2025 was also a sudden instance after the original entrant Akira Tozawa took a violent spear from Breakker. Thereafter, he was put into the match by Triple H to create a surprise moment.