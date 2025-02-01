Ahead of Royal Rumble 2025, Stephanie McMahon appeared on the Pat McAfee show to promote the event and pointed out how there will be multiple surprises scheduled for the annual Rumble matches. As such, some of the top star powers are likely entering the fray to shake things up in the women’s divisions of the WWE.

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella attended the Netflix premiere of Monday Night Raw in Los Angeles, walking the red carpet ahead of the event. Since then, there have been discussions of her returning to action in the WWE and it could happen at Royal Rumble 2025.

In an update to the situation, Fightful Select is reporting that there have been discussions about Nikki entering the Women’s Royal Rumble 2025 match set for tonight from Indianapolis,

“Nikki Bella’s name was discussed among talent as a possible Royal Rumble entrant.”

If this happens then it will mark exactly three years for her to be back in action in the WWE as she last competed in 2022, during the Women’s Royal Rumble match. Her last singles match took place in 2018. Heading into Royal Rumble 2025, Nikki finalized her divorce from Artem Chigvintsev in November. The split came upon Chigvintsev’s August arrest for domestic violence, though charges were dropped in September due to insufficient evidence.

Subsequently, Nikki was back on the WWE fold on the Raw on Netflix premiere after not being on the same page with the company for the last couple of years. WrestleVotes later reported that the possibility of the former Divas Champion coming out of retirement is very real and could happen “sooner rather than later,” teasing an appearance at Royal Rumble 2025.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 PLE Match Card

The Royal Rumble 2025 is going to be the first WWE premium live event of the year at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, February 1 and the confirmed match card for the show is given below,

– Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

– Two out of three falls match for WWE Tag Team Championship: DIY (c) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

– 30-Men Royal Rumble Match: John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Logan Paul, Chad Gable, Penta, Bron Breakker, Damian Priest, Santos Escobar and 15 Superstars TBA

– 30-Women Royal Rumble Match: Bayley, Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, IYO SKY, Ivy Nile, Lyra Valkyria, Candice LeRae, Zelina Vega, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven and 16 Superstars TBA