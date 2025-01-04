Expectations are high around WWE Raw’s arrival on Netflix beginning this coming Monday night where we can expect some major changes. As WWE television programming goes through a major change, an overall change should be reflected in the presentation that already began on Smackdown which debuted a blue ring mat.

Additionally, It’s been spotted by the Twitter-verse that Fortnite is seemingly sponsoring WWE ring mats for the time being. As such, nine logos were spotted on a black mat in the ring. The following logos were on it and it’s rumored that this brand-new mat featuring multiple logos might be used on the WWE Raw premiere on Netflix,

– Fortnite

– Riyadh Season

– Hulk Hogan’s Real American Beer

– Cricket

– Netflix

– Snickers (some of the above-mentioned brands are printed twice)

WWE Live Events Cut From Schedule Until Road To Wrestlemania 41 Tour In March

Fortnite is seemingly sponsoring WWE's ring mat now 🔥 Maybe we're getting a new in-game collab in the near future as well? 👀 (via @yuzushiraishi & @gbates5533) pic.twitter.com/t7ee2SCVcX — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) January 4, 2025

It also appears that a notable adjustment has been made to one of the matches scheduled for the highly anticipated Netflix premiere of WWE Raw. Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship will serve as one of the main events of the show. Initially, WWE announced Morgan vs. Ripley as a Last Woman Standing match.

However, during WWE Raw Talk on Monday, the match was advertised as a traditional singles bout. After fans noticed this change, WWE.com has also removed any mention of the stipulation from its preview. Also, in the match graphic that was shown on Thursday’s episode of WWE Main Event and Friday’s SmackDown, there was no longer any mention of the stipulation.

Royal Rumble 2025: WWE Hall Of Famer Ready For One Last Rumble Appearance

What a stacked WWE Raw on Netflix lineup. pic.twitter.com/N6TlcmDJIZ — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) January 4, 2025

The final match of the first-ever women’s Intercontinental Championship tournament was also previously slated for WWE Raw Netflix premiere but it was pushed back for a week. Going by the updates from WrestleVotes Radio, the change to postpone this match for a week was a strategic move. WWE wanted the first Women’s Intercontinental Champion to shine which could have been overshadowed by the loaded lineup for next week’s Netflix premiere.

WWE Raw January 6 Netflix debut episode match card

The historic WWE Raw premiere episode on Netflix is scheduled for Monday, January 6 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California that would be no less than a premium live event. The announced match card for the weekly TV show goes as follows,

– CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

– Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat Match with the Ula Fala on the line

– Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship

– Logan Paul to join the Raw roster on Netflix

– The New Day vs. Rey Mysterio and a Tag Team Partner of his choosing

– Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso

– John Cena’s Farewell Tour begins