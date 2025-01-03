WWE will kick off its premium live event schedule through Royal Rumble 2025 that’s been pushed back to February. This essentially created a long gap between two WWE PLEs as the last one went down back in November in the form of Survivor Series. However, there have been fillers in between in the form of Saturday Night’s Main Event and WWE Raw Netflix premiere.

With the road to Wrestlemania 41 season officially kicking off through Royal Rumble 2025, we’ll essentially be seeing some major matches on the show featuring the top star powers of the WWE. The two Rumble matches from the men’s and women’s divisions will feature the two major attractions for the fans. An idea to create a father-daughter moment has also been recently floated.

While speaking on the No Name Wrestling podcast, former WWE Superstar and the current TNA Wrestling authority Santino Marella was asked about potentially making an appearance during the Royal Rumble 2025 Premium Live Event, this year. Marella admitted that he hasn’t gotten the call from the WWE, but there’s an idea in her mind for the match where he would love to feature alongside her daughter Arianna Grace.

Marella floated the idea of having both father and daughter appear in the same Royal Rumble 2025 match, which would mark a unique moment in WWE history as for the very first time a father and daughter combo will be competing in the ring. This should happen in the women’s Rumble match where Marella intends to enter with the female Santina gimmick.

“Well, they haven’t called yet. I did, though. My daughter—she had a little shoulder surgery. She’s back in the ring now, but she hasn’t re-debuted yet,” Marella talked about a possible Royal Rumble 2025 appearance.

“So, I’ve been pitching the idea. I don’t think it’s ever been done before: a father and daughter in the same Royal Rumble. It’d be a great way for her to return to programming, and I’m totally down to show up and just experience it.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 PLE Match Card

The Royal Rumble 2025 is going to be the first WWE premium live event of the year at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, February 1 and the confirmed match card for the show is given below,

– Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

– 30-Men Royal Rumble Match

– 30-Women Royal Rumble Match