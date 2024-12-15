Rhea Ripley is coming after the women’s world championship after Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 event that aired on NBCU, last night. The problems for the champion, Liv Morgan would be even bigger given the fact that she’s dealing with an injury coming off the latest bygone championship defense.

In the second match of Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 WWE Specials, the Women’s World Championship was defended where Liv Morgan (c) defeated IYO SKY to retain the title. After digesting two Bullet Trains from SKY, Morgan countered a moonsault attempt by upping her legs. Ob-Livion followed as Morgan picked up a clean pin-fall win.

It was clear in the aftermath of the match at Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 that Morgan wasn’t fully 100 percent. She was sporting a bloodied nose coming out of the bout. It appears that she is dealing with a broken nose. According to a follow-up report from PWInsider, Morgan suffered a broken nose after a dangerous knee strike from IYO. There’s no update if this will sideline the champion ahead of WWE’s Holiday tour that begins following Christmas.

Saturday Night’s Main Event 2024: First-Ever WWE Women’s US Champion Crowned

Liv Morgan’s retains the Women’s World Championship, but she may have suffered a broken nose in her match against IYO SKY. Look at THIS knee, holy shit. #SNME pic.twitter.com/zswaojBxSu — PW Chronicle (@_PWChronicle) December 15, 2024

Saturday Nights Main Event 2024: Rhea Ripley to possibly receive a rematch

Heading into Saturday Nights Main Event 2024, Ripley defeated Rodriguez in an Anything Goes Match on WWE Raw. Also, in the opening contest of the Survivor Series 2024, the team of Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Naomi, IYO SKY & Bayley defeated Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton & Candice LeRae in the WarGames Match.

As such, it’s inevitable that Ripley will be getting a rematch for the women’s world title against Liv Morgan after Saturday Nights Main Event 2024. This is the reason that WWE featured the duo in a face-off setup after Morgan’s successful title defense against SKY.

Before meeting SKY in one of the co-main-events of the Saturday Nights Main Event 2024, Morgan defended her title against Ripley on two occasions, that’s at SummerSlam in August and Bad Blood in October. She won via pinfall at Summerslam after a distraction from Mysterio while Raquel Rodriguez’s interference led to a disqualification-end at Bad Blood. Hence, Morgan is yet to pick up a clean win over Ripley.