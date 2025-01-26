The Saturday Nights Main Event 2025 January edition took place, last night in San Antonio, Texas, at the Frost Bank Center. Overall 9 old-school legendary names were in attendance of the show for the NBCUniversal/Peacock WWE Specials that aired on USA Network – Jesse Ventura, Ted Dibiase, Alundra Blayze, Mark Henry, Shawn Michaels, Dory Funk ‘Jr.”, “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard.

In the opening contest of Saturday Nights Main Event 2025, Rhea Ripley (c) defeated Nia Jax to retain the Women’s World Championship. The match started with Jax hitting Ripley with a cheap headbutt during the name announcement segment.

As the match progressed, Ripley downed Jax with a high-flying crossbody and went for a Riptide but she got splashed by Jax instead. On the corner, Jax hit the Annihilator on the Women’s World Champion.

As Jax attempted to get a second Annihilator, Ripley lifted her up to drop the electric chair in the ring. Ripley further avoided a splash from Jax before finishing off her opponent with the Riptide in a third attempt for the win. Thus, Ripley went through her first successful title defense at Saturday Nights Main Event 2025 since winning the belt from Liv Morgan at WWE Raw Netflix premiere episode on January 6.

In the headliner match of Saturday Nights Main Event 2025, Gunther (c) defeated Jey Uso to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. After a valiant effort put up by Uso, Gunther countered a spear attempt by hoisting him up for a powerbomb. He followed up with the second powerbomb for the pin-fall win.

Saturday Nights Main Event 2025: Shawn Michaels attended a contract signing

Two-Time WWE Hall of Famer & NXT creative head, Shawn Michaels hosted the contract signing segment between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens at Saturday Nights Main Event 2025 for their Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Royal Rumble 2025 on February 1st.

After Cody signed the contract, Owens blamed Cody for hijacking the WWE Title since last year. Owens eventually put his sign on the paper as the referee declared the match official for Rumble. Owens refused to shake HBK’s hand.

Owens then kicked Michaels and was looking to hit him with the Package Piledriver, but Cody kicked Owens in the face which allowed HBK to lay him out with the Sweet Chin Music to end the segment at Saturday Nights Main Event 2025.