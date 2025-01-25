Multiple WWE Superstars have declared themselves for the Royal Rumble 2025 matchups from the male and female sides. The announcements include a massive in-ring return of the former champion. Plus, a championship match has also been included in the match card of the PLE that will host the Rumble match.

In a video aired on last night’s episode of Smackdown, Charlotte Flair announced that she would be entering the women’s Royal Rumble 2025 match. Vignettes for the multi-time Women’s champion started to air on last week’s show affirming that her return was closer. This week, we got to specifically learn about her comeback date.

Charlotte Flair has officially entered the WWE Women's Royal Rumble #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/MYf8UjIO5z — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) January 25, 2025

After the video aired, a face-to-face confrontation segment was reserved on Smackdown involving Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley and the Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton. This brought out Nia Jax, who officially declared for Royal Rumble 2025. Naomi, Bianca Belair, and Liv Morgan also came out and they also declared for the match.

After Morgan stated that Raquel Rodriguez would ensure her win, a brawl ensued in the ring. This led to a match where Jax, Candice LeRae, and Liv Morgan defeated Belair, Naomi, and Ripley in a tag team match. Apart from these announcements from the women’s Royal Rumble 2025, United States Champion and previous Rumble winner Shinsuke Nakamura also declared for the Rumble.

The WWE Tag Team Title Match has also been announced for Royal Rumble 2025. The two teams confronted, last night after which The Motor City Machine Guns told DIY that they talked to Smackdown GM Nick Aldis and confirmed they would be competing in the title match at the upcoming WWE PLE. The stipulation for the title bout was also announced to be a two out of three falls match.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 PLE Match Card

The Royal Rumble 2025 is going to be the first WWE premium live event of the year at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, February 1 and the confirmed match card for the show is given below,

– Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

– Two out of three falls match for WWE Tag Team Championship: DIY (c) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

– 30-Men Royal Rumble Match: John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura and 22 Superstars TBA

– 30-Women Royal Rumble Match: Bayley, Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Liv Morgan and 24 Superstars TBA