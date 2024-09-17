The official Intercontinental Championship match announcement has been due on WWE Raw for some time and it has finally been placed on next week’s episode of the show. The reigning champion Bron Breakker has been booked to go one-on-one with the challenger for the title, “Main Event” Jey Uso in the potential headliner of the coming show.

The match announcement comes in light of multiple confrontations between the two on the latest bygone episode of WWE Raw where things went physical. The two initially had some verbal exchanges but Breakker went for a sneak attack and then for a momentum spear in the ring. Uso countered with a spear of his own to send Breakker out of the ring.

Then in the main event of WWE Raw, Damian Priest defeated Dominik Mysterio in a singles matchup. The Judgment Day beat down Priest and Rhea Ripley after the match and Uso was out to make the save. But Breakker appeared out of nowhere and took him out with a spear to seek revenge for what happened earlier the night.

Also on next week’s episode of WWE Raw, Sami Zayn will compete against Ludwig Kaiser in a singles contest. Via this match, Zayn’s ongoing feud with Kaiser’s Imperium ally Gunther for a future World Heavyweight title match will continue. This match is reportedly set for Bad Blood PLE but it’s yet to become official.

Last night, Zayn again challenged Kaiser and Gunther for a title match but the duo denied the request. Kaiser also attacked Sami, but Sami fired back on his own and promised that he would make Gunther say ‘yes’.

Drew McIntyre will also be there on next week’s episode of WWE Raw after missing the show, this week. He will respond to his current rival CM Punk’s comments from last night about their impending Hell in a Cell match at Bad Blood.

WWE Raw September 23 episode match card

The September 23 episode of WWE Raw takes place at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California which will also be the penultimate episode before the returning Bad Blood premium live event. The current match card for the episode goes as follows,

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Jey Uso

– Drew McIntyre returns

– Sami Zayn vs. Ludwig Kaiser