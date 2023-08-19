This week’s WWE Smackdown was all about Edge’s homecoming for his 25th anniversary where we may also have seen the last match of his WWE career. Rey Mysterio was in attendance for the night on the Grayson Waller talk show. Besides, Charlotte Flair was in action on the August 8 episode that took place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada,

– United States Champion Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar of The LWO appeared on The Grayson Waller Effect to kick things off on WWE Smackdown. Waller had the allegations on Mysterio that he didn’t want to pass the torch to Escobar with the US Title win. Escobar didn’t have a problem with Mysterio but he rather was gunning for Theory for attacking him last week.

Superstar Spectacle 2023: Reason WWE Chose Hyderabad For Hosting India Event

Theory came out and called out Adam Pearce to the ring and demanded to overturn Mysterio’s win from last week so that he can get back the United States Title. LA Knight interrupted and got himself booked in a match against Theory with the stipulation that the winner will get a shot at Mysterio’s US Title.

WWE Smackdown Results (18/08/23): Number-One Contender’s Match

– Austin Theory defeated LA Knight to become the number-one Contender for the United States Championship after The Miz provided a distraction. LA had Theory defeated with the BFT finisher but Miz didn’t allow him to get the pin-fall win. Rather, Theory got the win with a roll-up.

– Pre-taped interviews aired on WWE Smackdown where multiple superstars congratulated Edge on the 25th anniversary of his WWE career. Congratulations poured in from John Cena, Rey Mysterio, Kurt Angle, Cody Rhodes, Sheamus, Natalya, The Miz, Charlotte Flair, and Sami Zayn.

– Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair defeated Damage CTRL (WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY and Bayley) in a tag team match. Belair got the pinfall win by pinning Bayley with the KOD finisher.

– After the match over on WWE Smackdown, Bianca Belair was getting interviewed by Cathy Kelley, backstage when Damage CTRL brutally assaulted her and further targeted her already injured knee.

– The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a tag team match. The Profits delivered a sit-out powerbomb-neckbreaker combination to get the win after which Bobby Lashley came out and congratulated Ford and Dawkins.

– In a backstage segment, Kayla Braxton asked Paul Heyman for an update on The Bloodline. Heyman got a phone call after which he revealed that Jimmy Uso will appear on next week’s WWE SmackDown.

WWE Smackdown Results (18/08/23): Edge vs. Sheamus main event

– WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix was seen at ringside for her husband Edge’s last match of his current WWE contract. Edge came out amid huge pop from the WWE Smackdown audience in Toronto. Eventually, the WWE Hall of Famer got the win by hitting his pendant spear. Both men hugged after the match and Edge stood tall to send the show off-air.