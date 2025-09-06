The AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois, came unglued last night in the wake of the much-anticipated return of AJ Lee on WWE SmackDown. It marked more than 10 years since the pioneer female wrestler had set foot in a WWE ring to seek vengeance on her husband, CM Punk’s behalf.

In the main event segment of the September 5 episode of WWE SmackDown, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins from Monday Night Raw came out and said that the legend of CM Punk will die in Chicago, right there in front of the hometown fans. Rollins then introduced his wife, the greatest female wrestler of all time, the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch.

The gathered audience on WWE SmackDown already started chanting “AJ Lee,” and Becky responded to that by saying how dare they were to chant another person’s name when she was standing in the ring. Becky said everything in Chicago sucked when CM Punk made his appearance amid huge cheers from the audience.

WWE SmackDown: AJ Lee came out in defense of her husband CM Punk

Punk said this isn’t about Becky, it is about her cowardly husband, who is hiding up in a sky box instead of coming out to the ring. Becky said Punk should be ashamed after receiving multiple slaps from her on Raw. Fans chanted “AJ Lee” again, leading an infuriated Becky to leave the fans as she wanted them to chant the name of “AJ Lee,” only.

Becky started slapping Punk again before leaving, and Punk left the ring. Punk said he would never put his hands on a lady, but he has somebody who will on her behalf. The famous soundtrack of AJ Lee started playing on WWE SmackDown, and out she came in a thunderous reception from the Chicago crowd.

Lee trademarked her way to the ring while skipping around the squared circle before posing by sitting in the ring. An angry Lynch wanted to take her down, but Lee was quick to put her down with a Thesz press before sending her out of the ring with a slap. Punk and Lee hugged to end last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown.