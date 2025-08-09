Bringing all the fallout from the past weekend’s Summerslam premium live event, this week’s WWE Smackdown emanated from the Bell Center in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. It had top names in attendance, including the likes of John Cena, Logan Paul, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, R-Truth, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss & more.

After the two opening matches of WWE Smackdown went down, Charlotte Flair met Alexa Bliss in a backstage segment, promising her a surprise present, later that night on the occasion of her birthday. As we headed into the ring, the two new WWE Women’s Tag Champions had themselves a Championship Celebration on the show, which happened to fall on Bliss’s birthday.

Charlotte Flair Thanks Alexa Bliss For Bringing “Out A Different Side” In WWE

Therefore, a cake was brought inside the WWE Smackdown ring, which said: “Congratulations Charlotte! – Alexa”. Flair tried to pass this off as a birthday gift to Bliss alongside the Lilly Doll that she destroyed back at Extreme Rules 2021 after defeating Bliss for then-Raw Women’s Championship. Flair also unveiled “Charlie”, a doll that looked quite similar to Lilly.

WWE Smackdown: Charlotte Flair defeated Chelsea Green in a singles bout

The Queen was also keen on getting a hug from Bliss to prove that they were friends in front of the audience that gathered on WWE Smackdown in Montreal. But before the hug would occur, Chelsea Green and the Secret Hervice – Piper Niven and Alba Fyre interrupted the segment, mentioning that she was a proud Canadian, and that Montreal should be celebrating her homecoming instead.

Charlotte Flair admittedly had another gift for Bliss on WWE Smackdown as she wrestled in a match against Chelsea Green on the spot. Green resisted Flair to her best effort as Niven and Fyre grabbed Bliss’ birthday cake and passed it into the ring. Green attempted to hit the Unpretty-her into it, but it backfired as Flair reversed the move and sent Green face-first into the cake.

With Green covered with cake on her face, Flair applied the Figure-Eight Leglock to make Green tap out to win the match on WWE Smackdown. Bliss also played her part in the match by taking out both members of the Secret Hervice with a dive off the apron. Flair and Bliss won the tag title from Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez at Summerslam, this past weekend.