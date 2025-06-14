Two Queen of the Ring tournament matches were reserved on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown, allowing two veteran talents to move into the semi-final. In the first qualifier, Jade Cargill defeated Piper Niven, Michin, and Nia Jax in a Fatal-4-Way match to advance to the Semi-Final of the ongoing tournament, where she will face Roxanne Perez.

Niven and Jax double-teamed Cargill and sent her over the announcement table to keep her out of action on WWE Smackdown for some time. Jax then landed the An-NIA-Lator on Michin, but Niven broke up her pin. Niven speared Jax through the barricade in the timekeeper’s area, and she connected with a Vader Bomb on Michin. But Cargill came from behind and pinned Niven with the Jaded finisher to advance.

Later that night on WWE Smackdown, Alexa Bliss defeated Candice LeRae, Alba Fyre, and Charlotte Flair in a Fatal-4-Way match to advance to the Semi-Final of the Queen of the Ring tournament. Originally, Chelsea Green was supposed to be in this match. But in an earlier backstage segment, it was shown that Niven and Alba Fyre informed Nick Aldis that Green was not at the show, prompting him to decide that Fyre would take her place.

Fyre would ultimately be involved in what appeared to be a controversial win for Bliss on WWE Smackdown. The closing moments saw Flair locking in the Figure Eight leglock on Fyre in the middle of the ring while Bliss delivered Twisted Bliss to LeRae for the cover. As the referee counted the pin on LeRae, Fyre also tapped out, but not before the three-count was completed.

This allowed the referee to declare Alexa Bliss to be the winner of the multi-person match, creating tension-filled moments between Bliss and Flair, afterward. Bliss will now have to wait for next Monday’s Raw to find out who she faces on next week’s Smackdown. Asuka, Ivy Nile, Raquel Rodriguez, and Stephanie Vaquer are scheduled to be in the next qualifier on Raw.

WWE Smackdown June 20 episode match card

WWE Smackdown June 20 episode takes place at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with the currently confirmed match card given as below,

– Non-title Match: John Cena vs. R-Truth

– King of the Ring semifinals: Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn

– Queen of the Ring semifinals: Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka/Stephanie Vaquer/Raquel Rodriguez/Ivy Nile winner