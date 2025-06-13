Returning to WWE Raw, Nikki Bella is scheduled to be competing at the returning Evolution premium live event set for early next month. The initial belief was that the veteran’s run with the WWE would last until the second edition of the PLE gets over. However, that’s not the case, given WWE is interested in utilizing this mainstream name even after the PLE.

While speaking to PEOPLE, Nikki Bella herself revealed that the current plan is to have another extended in-ring run, which might go down as a regular run in due course. As such, it’s not just going to be a one-off appearance like most of the returning WWE Hall of Famers in recent times.

In the conversation, Nikki Bella made it clear that the fans could expect to see her regularly for a while. This is another indication that WWE is interested in using mainstream attention, like the WWE Hall of Famer to get more views on Netflix.

“You’ll definitely see me for a bit,” Nikki Bella gave a short but significant comment about her WWE return to PEOPLE, “It’s not a quick in and out.”

Nikki Bella felt happy amid warm reception from WWE Universe during Raw return

Nikki Bella has not wrestled in a singles contest since 2018 and also has not been involved in a WWE storyline until 2025. Thus, speaking in the conversation, she, admittedly was nervous about her appearance this past Monday. But, amid the warm reception from the WWE universe, she felt good being back home in WWE.

“It felt so good,” she said. “I can’t tell you how many text messages I’ve gotten today, like, ‘Girl, it was like you were just right back in it. You could tell that’s your happy place.’”

The original Total Divas star cast member never mentioned how long this run would be and whether she would be sticking around after Evolution gets over. But, chances are high that she will continue to appear through the 2025 summer. A feud between Nikki Bella and Liv Morgan has already begun with a confrontation on Raw, with the two possibly facing each other at Evolution.

For the record, Nikki Bella has not competed inside the squared circle since her in-ring return at the 2025 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event in the women’s Royal Rumble match. However, now that she has started this major program with Liv Morgan, reports also affirm that WWE might have already made a backup plan for her to culminate in a championship match at Evolution.