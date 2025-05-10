Much to the delight of the fans watching and in attendance at WWE Smackdown, Alexa Bliss made her anticipated TV return. Her comeback occurred in her homestate of Ohio at the Nutter Center in Dayton, making this even more special and she got expectedly got huge cheers from the crowd.

In a segment on the May 9 episode of WWE Smackdown, Chelsea Green mourned the loss of her Women’s United States Championship in Nick Aldis’ office. Zelina Vega interrupted the session and set up a tag team match since she managed to receive a surprise tag team partner. Eventually, Zelina’s mystery partner was revealed to be Alexa Bliss, who returned after a two-month hiatus.

Then, in this tag team match on WWE Smackdown, Alexa Bliss & Women’s United States Champion Zelina Vega defeated Chelsea Green & Piper Niven. The team of Green and Niven was in horrified shock as the former five-time women’s champion walked down the entrance ramp to the loud ovation from the home-state crowd, and they barely had any time to compose themselves as the tag team action began.

WWE Smackdown: Alexa Bliss picks up a comeback win with Women’s US Champion

In the early part of this match on WWE Smackdown, Green and Niven strategically isolated Vega, but she eventually got to make a hot tag to Bliss to turn the tide. Bliss leveled Green with a Hurricanrana and an Inverted Blockbuster, and also connected with the Twisted Bliss. Niven, broke the pin attempt but was taken out by a Code Red and Meteora combo by Vega.

Green took advantage of the chaos to set up the Un-Pretty-Her onto Bliss, but Bliss reversed Green’s finisher attempt into a Sister Abigail to score the comeback victory. This wasn’t the only task at hand for Bliss for the night, however.

In a later segment on WWE Smackdown, Charlotte was shown to be leaving the arena when General Manager Nick Aldis pleaded with her to keep things professional and rather stay for the rest of the show, but she ignored him while getting to her car. She was then interrupted by Alexa Bliss, another returnee of the night, who stopped by for a chat as the cameras moved away.