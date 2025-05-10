A number-one contender’s match having potential Backlash implications was set for the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. Jade Cargill faced Nia Jax, with the winner facing Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship, with the assumption that the winner will get the title shot at the premium live event, but WWE hasn’t officially included that title match at Backlash.

In one of the co-main events of the May 9 episode of WWE Smackdown at the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio, Nia Jax defeated Jade Cargill to become the Number-One Contender for the WWE Women’s Championship. Jade got distracted after Naomi attacked Tiffany Stratton at the ringside, and she paid the price by losing the match.

Before walking into this WWE Women’s Championship opportunity, Cargill had a face-off with Charlotte Flair, who came out to the ring for a promo segment, but she was upset at the fans booing her.

Fans booed Charlotte even more, which led her to get frustrated on the scene as she was leaving the building. Cargill then met her on the ramp for a staredown. Taking the mic, Cargill stated that Charlotte already had her chance at Wrestlemania and she lost, and now it’s time for her to get to the back of the line.

WWE Smackdown: Nia Jax defeats Jade Cargill for a title match opportunity

During the match on WWE Smackdown, Cargill looked impressive, delivering a Samoan Drop to Jax. But the former champion hit her with a powerbomb to keep Cargill down. But Cargill still was able to connect a Frog Splash and a pump kick, and started rolling until Naomi came out and put a halt to her momentums.

Seating at ringside on WWE Smackdown, Tiffany Stratton had openly been rooting for her former mentor to defeat Cargill. Naomi’s attack on her then allowed Jax to capitalize and deliver the An-Nia-Lator off the middle rope for the win.

As mentioned above, Jax vs. Stratton hasn’t been officially announced, and that match isn’t planned for tonight’s Backlash. The assumption is that the match would take place on a future WWE SmackDown episode or the upcoming episode of Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC.