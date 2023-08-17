Amid controversies of weak booking around the WWE Women’s Division, one of the brightest talents Aliyah has been kept off television for a long time. Being a popular superstar, her fanbase is dying to see her coming back in action while WWE has nothing in store for her in reality. This perhaps again points out the lack of planning for WWE’s female talents.

This week, WWE Smackdown passes through the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and there’s been a lot of excitement around the show. Aliyah is billed from this town and she will be in attendance at the show but that doesn’t mean that a return is on the card for her. If the social media is any indication then she will be in attendance just like the rest of the fans.

Recently, Aliyah took to Twitter to inform her followers about landing in Toronto for the upcoming Smackdown episode. One fan was quick to ask, “Can we see you Friday? Aliyah IS Smackdown?” He also included eyeball emojis to show excitement about the possible return.

In reply, the WWE Smackdown Superstar had to reassure the fan that she won’t be on the show but in the crowd to enjoy the show, “Come say hi, I’ll be in the crowd like.” A popcorn-eating gif was also attached with the comments.

Come say hi, I’ll be in the crowd like 🍿 pic.twitter.com/CBbOAbGnlA — ALIYAH 3:17 (@WWE_Aliyah) August 15, 2023

Unfortunately no — ALIYAH 3:17 (@WWE_Aliyah) August 15, 2023

Aliyah has been sidelined with a rib injury

After a promising beginning on the blue brand, last year, the former NXT Star was suddenly sidelined from TV due to an injury. She has been kept off for months for a rib injury and that absent status will not be changing any time soon. At least, recent reports suggest that no creative pitch has been made around her which could drag her back on TV.

It was back on the September 12th, 2022 episode of RAW that Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships to Dakota Kai and IYO SKY of Damage Control. That was the final match for Aliyah before moving into the hiatus. In early 2023, when WWE headed to Canada for the Elimination Chamber premium live event, the absentee had high hopes about making a return. However, WWE never had plans for her despite her medical clearance.

