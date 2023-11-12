WWE Survivor Series 2023: Spoiler On Former Women’s Champion Competing At WarGames

The WarGames special attraction is returning to WWE at Survivor Series 2023 within two weeks from now. WWE CCO Triple H has included this tradition for the main roster superstar, last year and it’s being followed this year, too. There were a bit of uncertainties about the women’s WarGames match but after this week’s episode, it seemingly appears that the match is happening.

During this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown, Bayley wasn’t happy with WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY bringing Kairi Sane back. Bayley also aired footage from 2020 where she attacked Sane to send her to the WWE. IYO said she brought Kairi back to make Damage CTRL stronger.

Then in the main event of WWE Smackdown, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair and Asuka vs. Damage CTRL (WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY, Bayley, and Kairi Sane) went down and it ended in a DQ after Asuka turned on her own team partners to join forces with Damage CTRL. This essentially signaled the lineups for the women’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series 2023.

IYO, Bayley, Kairi, and Asuka will take on Bianca, Charlotte, Shotzi and a mystery partner will be competing inside the WarGames structure. Dakota Kai won’t be in the match because she’s still recovering from her ACL injury. As for the 4th babyface competitor, PWInsider reports that Bianca’s team is going to be Raw Superstar Becky Lynch.

This could be a similar case from last year where THE MAN would be a last-minute inclusion into the match set for Survivor Series 2023. For the time being, Becky is out of in-ring action due to a slight injury that she picked during a live event from last weekend.

WWE Survivor Series 2023 PLE Match Card

WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event takes place at the All-State Arena in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday, November 25. The currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. The Miz

– WWE Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zoey Stark

– Men’s WarGames Match: World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso & Sami Zayn vs. The Judgment Day (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Bálor & Mr. Money In The Bank Damian Priest and NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio) & JD McDonagh