Amid rumors of her pro-wrestling career’s longevity, AJ Styles will be back on WWE Smackdown, next week just a night before WWE’s returning Bad Blood premium live event. While there’s no update regarding the capacity of his appearance, it’s possible that he could be associated with the PLE that’s scheduled from his home state of Georgia.

The announcement of the return of the former WWE Champion came via a hype video released on WWE SmackDown, last night. Styles, donning his signature black attire and hood appeared at the scene as further compilations featuring some of his best in-ring moments aired. It was also mentioned by the end that “this is still the house that AJ Styles built.”

No current plans were revealed for Styles’ post-return phase on WWE Smackdown. He was last seen on TV competing and losing in an “I quit” match to Cody Rhodes at Clash at the Castle 2024 over the Undisputed WWE Championship.

During his absence from WWE Smackdown, AJ made an appearance for the NOAH promotion in July for a match in Japan against Naomichi Marufuji. That appearance was followed up with WWE’s tour of Japan that same month and WWE’s European tour in August.

In another confirmation for next week’s WWE Smackdown, The Bloodline’s Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa will defend their WWE Tag Team Championships in a triple threat ladder match against DIY’s Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano and The Street Profits’ Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins.

Naomi has also been announced to compete against Miss Money in the Bank 2024, Tiffany Stratton. Last night on WWE SmackDown, Bayley defeated Naomi to become the new number-one contender for the women’s championship. Naomi teased a heel-turn after the match as she refused to shake Bayley’s hands.

WWE Smackdown October 4 episode match card

The go-home WWE SmackDown episode for the 2024 Bad Blood premium live event emanates from the Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee on Friday, October 4 and the updated match card for the show is given below:

– AJ Styles returns

– Triple threat Ladder Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship: The Bloodline’s Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa (c) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa), and (The Street Profits) Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins

– Dumpster match: Chelsea Green vs. Michin

– Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton