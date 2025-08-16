A new rivalry over the Women’s Tag Team Championship is being built on WWE Smackdown with a heel trio targeting the reigning title-holders. Last night, one-half of the champion again featured in a singles contest on the weekly WWE show on the USA Network, but the night didn’t end well for her or for her tag partner as they suffered an ambush from behind.

In the opening contest of the August 15 episode of WWE Smackdown, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss (with Charlotte Flair) defeated Piper Niven (with Secret Hervice members Alba Fyre & Chelsea Green). With the numbers-game in their favor, the heel team put down the tag champions after the match.

Before the match could proceed on WWE Smackdown, Bliss asked for a moment as she put her Lilly doll aside. However, Niven took this as an opportunity, as she pounced on Bliss with stomps while pointing at Lilly. Green tried to take it from outside the ring, but Charlotte backed her off.

Back in the ring, Bliss jumped on the back of Niven and applied some sort of sleeper hold, trying to make a comeback. Niven, being the bigger one in the contest, used her power to break the hold successfully. She then easily floored Bliss with a textbook Black Hole Slam.

WWE Smackdown: Alexa Bliss defeats Piper Niven in a singles contest

As WWE Smackdown returned from a break, Bliss hit Niven with repeated punches, kicks, and running moonsaults, but those weren’t enough to keep her down for the three count. Niven regained momentum with a headbutt, and then the corner cannonball. However, she missed a Viper Bomb on the former women’s champion.

The finish of this match on WWE Smackdown expectedly had Chelsea Green hopping on the apron, trying to distract the referee. Flair stopped her, but Fyre then got on the apron to get kicked away by Bliss. In the end, Bliss secured a rollup victory over Niven.

The segment on WWE Smackdown then ended with the trio of Green, Fyre, and Niven attacking the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions and putting them down for good. The unfriendly team of Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair won the women’s tag team titles on SummerSlam 2025 Night One, and they’re seemingly gearing up to defend the belts next against the Secret Hervice, as it appears.