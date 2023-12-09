sportzwiki logo
WWE Smackdown: Charlotte Flair Possibly Injured On December 8 Episode

Arindam Pal
Dec 9, 2023 at 11:27 AM

WWE Smackdown: Charlotte Flair Possibly Injured On December 8 Episode

The December 8th episode of WWE SmackDown was a stacked edition but it wasn’t as pleasing as Charlotte Flair would have thought. Not only did she suffer a loss in a Wrestlemania rematch but also got injured in the process. By the looks of it, it appears that the injury could be a legitimate one. If this causes her absence from the scene then it could also create a major void for the blue brand, moving forward.

During the latest episode of WWE Smackdown, Charlotte Flair faced off against Asuka in a singles contest, and it was a one-against-many affair for The Queen with four other Damage CTRL members, present at ringside. However, Shotzi and Bianca Belair came out to even the odds.

WWE Smackdown: CM Punk Throws Shed On Roman Reigns And Seth Rollins Upon Return

Charlotte Flair lost her Wrestlemania rematch to Asuka on Smackdown

Asuka was in control of the match after sending Charlotte Flair crashing into the ring post, and then delivering a sliding knee to her off the apron. However, Asuka was soon sent crashing into the barricade before she digested a moonsault off the top rope.

Back from the break, Flair was inching close to lock in the Figure Eight Leg Lock, but Bayley pulled Asuka out of that position. Bayley was about to suffer Flair’s wrath on the apron, but Asuka stopped her momentum and quickly rolled her up for the win.

When WWE Smackdown returned from a commercial break, Charlotte Flair was seen lying on her back in clear discomfort while referee Charles Robinson was checking on her. After the match concluded, several WWE audience members in Providence and WrestlingNews.co member Steve Fall, took to social media to mention how the multi-time champion was attended to by doctors and that she was helped to the back.

“I Almost Don’t Want To Even Try,” WWE Star Not Willing To Face Roman Reigns

Reports from Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp also indicated that Charlotte Flair needed help leaving the ring after her match on WWE SmackDown. No specific details have been released about the incident but photos are doing rounds online that she indeed needed assistance while leaving the ramp.

The veteran star had already needed a hiatus from the WWE programming, earlier this year before making a return around summer. With Wrestlemania season looming in, we can only assume that she doesn’t need another hiatus in the busiest time of the year in the WWE.

Charlotte Flair

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Smackdown

