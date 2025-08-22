Starting from tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown, the entire roster of the WWE will embark on their half-yearly United Kingdom tour. Multiple TV episodes are scheduled within this tour alongside house shows and the first-ever Clash in Paris 2025 edition, next weekend.

As for the August 22 episode of WWE Smackdown, multiple new announcements are out to hype things up. One of the top WWE Superstars, Charlotte Flair, will be seen in action in a singles contest during the show in a match against Secret Hervice member, Piper Niven.

This match on WWE Smackdown is set due to the ongoing feud between the Secret Hervice faction and the women’s tag team champions, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. The latter duo won the women’s tag team titles on the biggest event of the summer, SummerSlam Night One at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and since that week, the beef has increased between the two sides.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event: Additional Details On Two Remaining 2025 Editions

In light of their title win and subsequent retention, Flair presented a set of birthday gifts to Little Miss Bliss on the August 8 episode of WWE Smackdown. Plus, Flair also defeated Chelsea Green in a singles contest that week.

Then, in the opening contest of last week’s blue brand episode, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss (with Charlotte Flair) defeated Piper Niven (with Secret Hervice members Alba Fyre & Chelsea Green). However, since the numbers-game was in their favor, the heel team put down the tag champions after the match, meaning that Flair & Bliss are coming for vengeance.

Apart from Flair vs. Niven, WWE Smackdown general manager, Nick Aldis, also announced a tag team match on social media between The Street Profits and The MFTs. No update was given regarding which two members of the MFTs will be competing in this contest.

The Undertaker Reportedly In Talks To Appear In Bigg Boss House In Season 19

WWE Smackdown August 22 episode match card

For a one-off occasion, a rare international edition of WWE Smackdown will go down next week on Friday, August 22, airing on the USA Network from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The currently announced match card for the night goes as follows,

– John Cena will appear

– Aleister Black vs. R-Truth

– Motor City Machine Guns vs. Melo Don’t Miz (Carmelo Hayes & The Miz)

– Charlotte Flair vs. Piper Niven

– The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) vs. Two MFT members