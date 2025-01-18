After months of waiting, WWE Smackdown will finally be graced with the presence of Charlotte Flair in due course and it appears her return may not be kept as a surprise. With a new vignette airing on the veteran WWE Superstar, it’s also evident that she would be showing up on the blue brand, upon her return on TV.

The vignette that aired on WWE Smackdown featured Charlotte Flair fully “stylin’ and profilin’” by boarding a private jet, driving a Rolls Royce, lounging on a yacht, and wearing fur coats. With her great fashion sense on the loose, highlights from her wrestling career with the WWE were also dropped, much to the delight of her global fanbase.

A return date for Charlotte Flair has yet to be announced but given how the women’s Royal Rumble match is imminent, it makes that she would return in that match set for February 1 on the occasion of the titular PLE, itself. At this point, no participants have been revealed for the women’s Rumble bout except for Nia Jax mentioning on Raw that she’d enter the Rumble.

Royal Rumble 2025: WWE Hall Of Famer Declares On January 17 Smackdown Episode

Charlotte Flair posted a training video on her X/Twitter handle

Interestingly, the vignette on WWE Smackdown came after Charlotte Flair herself posted a 19-second video on X/Twitter showcasing how she’s prepping for her return. Running up and down through dead-end road, sporting a knee brace, the multi-time women’s champion also provided a motivational speech where she touched down topics of conflicts and targets of her inevitable return.

“Charlotte, she’s selfish. She’s just Ric Flair’s daughter. She’s going to come back washed. She’s not even that good. Oh, she’s been handed everything. You’re going to prove them wrong. Ashley, get out of your f**king head.” The caption above the video from Charlotte Flair stated, “It’s ME vs ME. Always has been, always will be [with an emoji of painted red nails].”

Charlotte Flair’s Reported Road To Wrestlemania 41 Plan Revealed Upon WWE Return

Charlotte Flair is making her comeback after missing more than a year due to a knee injury, subsequent reconstructive surgery, and rehab. On the December 8, 2023, episode of SmackDown, she suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus in a match against Asuka and subsequently underwent surgery in late December 2023 to move into the longest hiatus of her WWE career.