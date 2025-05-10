After an absence of almost a month, Charlotte Flair returned to television during the latest episode of WWE Smackdown. But her comeback wasn’t fully embraced by the audience, which led the multi-time champion to walk out of the show, but not before a future champion gave her the advice to head back to the line for when it comes to a championship opportunity.

The May 9 episode of WWE Smackdown went down from the Nutter Center, Dayton, Ohio where Charlotte Flair returned for the first time since WrestleMania 41 and mentioned that she was back on the road to becoming WWE Women’s Champion, again. She also declared herself to be The Greatest of All Time, to which the fans booed her.

Originally, Jade Cargill was scheduled to face Nia Jax on WWE Smackdown for an opportunity at the WWE Women’s Championship, but before that, the former title challenger at Wrestlemania 41 came down to the ring for a promo segment, and she was upset at the fans booing her. Charlotte said that she would give them one more chance to show her respect, or else she would leave.

Fans booed Charlotte even more which led her to get frustrated on the scene as she was leaving the building. Jade Cargill came out on WWE Smackdown and met her o the ramp for a staredown. Taking the mic, Cargill stated that Charlotte already had her chance at Wrestlemania and she lost, and now it’s time for her to get to the back of the line.

In a later segment on WWE Smackdown, Charlotte was shown to be leaving the arena when General Manager Nick Aldis pleaded with her to keep things professional and rather stay for the rest of the show, but she ignored him while getting to her car. She was then interrupted by Alexa Bliss, another returnee of the night, who stopped by for a chat as the cameras moved away.

With this, it can be assumed that Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair could be planning for a team-up in the future. Bliss was absent throughout the Wrestlemania season while Tiffany Stratton (c) defeated Charlotte Flair to retain the WWE Women’s Championship in one of the co-main-events of the Show of Shows.