With reported failures to drag attention toward their scheduled title match at Wrestlemania 41, WWE Smackdown witnessed a personal trade of verbal jabs between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton to bring some spice into the ongoing feud. Both of them took shot at their romantic real-life relationships with many believing that Tiffany could have crossed the line.

This week’s WWE Smackdown took place in Chicago, Illinois where Charlotte Flair and WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton came to the ring for an interview session with commentator Wade Barrett. Charlotte said she chose Tiffany to be her Wrestlemania 41 opponent because Tiffy begged her for the same en route to earn some fame.

Charlotte wanted to show the wrestling fans that there was no comparison between them. Tiffany fired back on WWE Smackdown by saying that Charlotte can break all the records, but she’ll always stay second to her daddy, Ric Flair. Fans of Chicago genuinely booed Charlotte out of the build as much as she couldn’t talk for the time being.

Tiffany Stratton’s verbal jabs then hit below the belt to the Queen as she said Charlotte is WWE’s least favorite nepo baby. At the age of 25, Charlotte was just a Volleyball player drinking in her father’s basement, but at that same age, she’s heading into WrestleMania 41 as the WWE Women’s Champion from Smackdown.

Tiffany further stated that Charlotte will be the “Queen of Sh*t” after WrestleMania, and that she will be left alone, just like in real life, she possesses a record of 0-3 (referring to her three failed marriages in personal life). Charlotte did reply, saying that Ludwig Kaiser (Tiffany’s real-life boyfriend) was in her DMs, but Tiffany already left the ring.

Tiffany brought up Charlotte's divorce on SmackDownpic.twitter.com/6XYDn2CyIJ — WrestleFeed (@WrestleFeedApp) April 5, 2025

WWE Smackdown: Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair went off-script

According to an update from WrestleVotes, both these women went off-script during this segment on WWE Smackdown,

“Charlotte & Tiffany said very little of what was in the rundown for them. Off script quite a bit.”

Furthermore, even NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer has reacted to this happening on WWE Smackdown and she is seemingly on Tiffany’s side. Vaquer posted clapping emojis after, re-tweeting a post on WWE’s social media, pointing how Tiffany wasn’t holding back.