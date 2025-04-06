Fans might not be able to complain about the lack of builds toward the Women’s Title Match from WWE Smackdown at Wrestlemania 41 following the latest bygone episode. The challenger, Charlotte Flair, and the champion, Tiffany Stratton got involved in a heated promo segment, dragging each other’s personal life, going off-script in the process.

According to sources speaking with Fightful Select, the popular belief is that the promo moved away from its intended script, although no one directly involved has confirmed this shift. The segment on WWE Smackdown was planned by writer Devyn Prieto and staff, alongside talents are still speculating on how it actually went off course.

The obvious theory is that Tiffany Stratton dragged Flair’s failed marriages into the conversation in a response to Flair’s dominance in a previous side-by-side interview segment aired on WWE Smackdown, two weeks ago. Reports also suggest that Flair is infamous for altering scripted promos and in-ring segments and that Stratton wasn’t okay with adjusting herself to this.

“I Felt Like I Was Failing In My Personal Life,” WWE’s Charlotte Flair On Third Divorce

Tiffany brought up Charlotte's divorce on SmackDownpic.twitter.com/6XYDn2CyIJ — WrestleFeed (@WrestleFeedApp) April 5, 2025

WWE Smackdown: Mixed reactions on controversial Tiffany-Charlotte promo

That being said, some backstage on WWE Smackdown felt Stratton’s actions were necessary to retaliate, while others viewed them as risky, given Charlotte Flair is the top-most name available in the women’s locker room and that there could be consequences. It’s also reported that Charlotte, herself, was not pleased with how the segment went down.

This is the reason that Flair’s final comment, directed at Ludwig Kaiser (Tiffany’s real-life boyfriend) came after Stratton had left the ring on WWE Smackdown. This was the sign that Flair was rattled after Tiffany stated after Wrestlemania, Flair would be just like in real life, possessing a record of 0-3 (referring to her three failed marriages in personal life).

The good thing about the whole situation from WWE Smackdown is that despite the tension, some within the company believe that these ongoing discussions present an opportunity for a compelling storyline that was dud from the beginning. The crowd’s reaction to the exchange was notably strong, meaning that they finally started to care about the feud.

Charlotte Flair won the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble Match in February and via this win, she will challenge the WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton in one of the co-main-events of Wrestlemania 41 Night One on Saturday, April 19.