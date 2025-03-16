CM Punk isn’t happy with Roman Reigns’s latest actions, and henceforth, he will be on WWE Smackdown to say it to the face of the Original Tribal Chief. That being said, the WWE Universe can brace themselves to witness an epic verbal and physical showdown in the latest upcoming episode of the Friday night show.

Following the latest edition of WWE Smackdown, CM Punk posted to social media, reacting to Paul Heyman’s announcement that Roman Reigns will be on the show, this week. As such, Punk is looking for revenge after Reigns cost him a steel cage match against Seth Rollins.

Punk essentially mentioned on the social media video that he’s heading to WWE SmackDown, as well,

“Paul Heyman tells me that Roman Reigns is going to be in Bologna next Friday for SmackDown. No, I’m not a SmackDown guy. I’m a red guy. I’m Raw through and through, but I don’t think Roman Reigns is going to show up on my show anytime soon, so I will gleefully show up on his. See you soon.”

Spoiler On John Cena Possibly Attacking Veteran On WWE Raw March 17 Episode

CM Punk called out Roman Reigns on his IG story while using a dog face filter 😭 pic.twitter.com/zfirHWbRFP — Public Enemies Podcast (@PublicEnemiesHQ) March 15, 2025

The next episode of WWE SmackDown takes place in Bologna, Italy and the fans are thereby set to have a treat along with appearances by Reigns and Punk. WWE crew is currently in the Netherlands for two weekend shows before they head on to Belgium for Raw on Monday.

After Friday’s WWE SmackDown in Italy, house shows in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and Nottingham, England are scheduled before WWE heads to Glasgow, Scotland for the March 24 edition of Raw.

The Punk-Reigns saga boils down from the March 10 episode of WWE Raw from the Madison Square Garden where Seth Rollins defeated CM Punk in a Steel Cage Match via DQ after Roman returned on TV and pulled Rollins out of the cage door. This move was followed by a vicious attack on both Rollins and Punk to close things out.

WWE Smackdown March 21 Episode Match Card

Continuing the long United Kingdom tour, WWE Smackdown will emanate from the Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy on March 21 with this being another international episode of the show on the Road to Wrestlemania 41. The currently confirmed match card for the event goes as follows,

– CM Punk appears

– Roman Reigns returns

– Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu

– Zelina Vega vs. Piper Niven

– Jade Cargill vs. Liv Morgan