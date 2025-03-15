Your Tribal Chief will return to WWE Smackdown, next week to heat things up on the Road to Wrestlemania 41. Alongside his appearance, three more matches have also been announced for the episode that takes place in the United Kingdom.

The announcement of Roman Reigns’ next appearance was made by his on-screen “Wise Man” Paul Heyman on this week’s WWE Smackdown that also was an international edition from Barcelona, Spain. Appearing in a promo session, Heyman declared that it was “Roman Reigns Day” because it is the release of WWE 2K25.

The Tribal Chief was further promoted to be the cover star for this year’s game edition. Heyman then announced that Roman will be on next week’s WWE SmackDown in Bologna, Italy and if anyone having a problem with him can say it to his face. The fans in Spain booed Roman’s appearance in Italy to which Heyman responded by saying the following,

“Hey, don’t boo, all you have to do is buy a plane ticket on cheapo airlines and fly over to Bologna, it’s not like Mussolini is at the border stopping you from getting in.”

The upcoming appearance of Roman comes in light of the happening from the March 10 episode of WWE from the Madison Square Garden where Seth Rollins defeated CM Punk in a Steel Cage Match via DQ after Roman returned on TV and pulled Rollins out of the cage door. This move was followed by a vicious attack on both Rollins and Punk to close things out.

Zelina Vega will continue to be in the Women’s United States title picture as she faces Piper Niven, an ally for the reigning champion, Chelsea Green. Plus, one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, Liv Morgan will take on Jade Cargill. This marks Cargill’s first TV match since last November. Also, Braun Strowman will take on Jacob Fatu, continuing their ongoing beef.

WWE Smackdown March 21 Episode Match Card

Continuing the long United Kingdom tour, WWE Smackdown will emanate from the Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy on March 21 with this being another international episode of the show on the Road to Wrestlemania 41. The currently confirmed match card for the event goes as follows,

– Roman Reigns returns

– Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu

– Zelina Vega vs. Piper Niven

– Jade Cargill vs. Liv Morgan