Following next week’s episode of Raw, WWE Smackdown’s December 27 episode is going to be the next live TV episode of the company as the talents will be given time-off due to the Christmas season. As such, the next Friday Night show from the blue brand has been taped following last night’s episode and the spoilers are also out from the tapings.

In the info released through WWFOldSchool, it appears that a title match will serve as the main event of next week’s WWE Smackdown episode. For full spoilers, you can scroll through, (*WARNING* RESULTS AHEAD FOR NEXT WEEK’S BLUE BRAND SHOW)

– The Bloodline cut a promo in the opening segment of WWE Smackdown but Drew McIntyre interrupted the scene. Tensions escalated as McIntyre escaped through the crowd.

– The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga) vs. LA Knight, Andrade, and Apollo Crews took place in a six-man tag team match. It ended in a No Contest when Jacob attacked Knight outside the ring and a brawl broke out among all the match participants.

– Kevin Owens cut a promo on Cody Rhodes.

– Braun Strowman, dressed as Santa Claus, appeared on The Grayson Waller Effect. A rematch against Carmelo Hayes from this week’s WWE Smackdown then went down.

– Carmelo Hayes defeated Braun Strowman in this rematch.

– WWE Tag Team Champion Johnny Gargano defeated Alex Shelley in a singles contest.

– Bianca Belair & Naomi (c) defeated WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax & Candice LeRae to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship in the main event of WWE Smackdown.

WWE SmackDown December 20 episode match card

Filmed from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut, the officially announced match card for the December 20 episode of WWE Smackdown stands as follows alongside the expected fallouts from the Saturday Night’s Main Event Specials that are waiting within just a few hours on the NBC/Peacock streaming platforms,

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Naomi defend against Nia Jax & Candice LeRae

– Johnny Gargano vs. Alex Shelley

– The Grayson Waller Effect with Braun Strowman