Chelsea Green is one of those rare talents who doesn’t regularly feature in the championship or even in significant scenarios in the WWE. But when it comes to garnering attention, it comes naturally to her. She is a pro in social media tidbits which is bound to entertain the audience to a good measure. Many believe this aspect will eventually benefit her career in the long run.

As such, Chelsea Green is enjoying her main roster run since the early 2023 comeback and is admittedly very happy for the stint under Triple H’s creative supervision. Apparently, the feeling is mutual on WWE’s part, as well as the officials are over with her work ethic and they love how much effort she put into bringing her on-screen character into a reality.

While speaking during an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Nick Aldis talked about Chelsea Green’s WWE career and mentioned that her current role might not have unfolded the way that she first imagined. However, he ultimately praised her for making the best out of the ongoing run.

The Rock To Possibly Feature As A “Free Agent” Upon WWE TV Return In 2025

Chelsea Green praised for showing professionalism in the WWE

In the following comments from Aldis, it was also revealed that Chelsea Green has become a favorite to work with among the producers as she’s extremely professional on work prospects,

“I’m sure that this probably isn’t what she first had in mind and I don’t want to speak for her, but I would bench to say it probably isn’t what she envisioned a long time ago. But man, has she taken this and run with it. She is one of the producers’ favorite talents to work with, I’ll say that. She’s business, she is business.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Saturday Night’s Main Event 2024: Spoiler On First-Ever WWE Women’s US Champion

Continuing her heel run on the main roster since the 2023 return, Chelsea Green has found notable success that includes a reign as a WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion alongside Sonya Deville which was later converted with Piper Niven. She also stole the show during Money in the Bank 2024 from her hometown of Toronto, last July by doing a death-defying stunt of going through a ringside table.