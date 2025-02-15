Ahead of the scheduled Elimination Chamber match outing, Drew McIntyre will compete in a singles contest on next week’s WWE Smackdown. Besides, there will also be a championship match on the blue brand show, the penultimate one before the final WWE PLE before Wrestlemania 41 in April.

It’s been announced that Drew McIntyre will take on Jimmy Uso on next week’s WWE SmackDown. This match was made official after a backstage interaction between the two on this week’s episode. The segment ended with Uso laying out McIntyre with a superkick.

Before this segment, Cody Rhodes kicked things off on WWE Smackdown to address the Elimination Chamber participants and questioned who the one would be to face him for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. Drew McIntyre interrupted and declared that it would be him that wins the Chamber match.

Tama Tonga & Jacob Fatu also came out with Jacob declaring that not only he will qualify for the Chamber on WWE Smackdown, but will win it in an attempt to bring the Title back to his family. Ultimately, Damian Priest won the qualifier and joined McIntyre, John Cena, CM Punk, and Logan Paul in the Men’s Chamber match.

McIntyre is coming off some tension-filled moments with LA Knight at Royal Rumble. McIntyre was supposed to be eliminated by Damian Priest before Logan Paul’s entrance, but the timing was off. McIntyre was reportedly frustrated after Knight made his elimination look unceremonious. This led to an exchange between the two on WWE Smackdown, last week.

Despite their intense in-ring exchange, Fightful Select later reported that there are no lingering issues between the two top stars on WWE Smackdown, and they can still work together without concerns. McIntyre was also reportedly not upset about LA taking a shot at him for throwing tantrums at The Rumble.

After weeks of hired goon acts, Pretty Deadly will get their Tag Team title shot on next week’s WWE SmackDown. As announced during this week’s show, Elton Prince and Kit Wilson will challenge DIY’s Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano for the WWE Tag Team Championship to be on the line.

WWE Smackdown February 21 episode match card

The February 21 episode of WWE Smackdown takes place at the Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana with the following matches confirmed for the show,

– Drew McIntyre vs. Jimmy Uso

– WWE Tag Team Champions DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) defend against Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)