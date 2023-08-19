After enjoying a hell of a career in the WWE, Edge celebrated its 25th year anniversary in the company on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. The occasion appeared to be even more special as the celebration went down from his hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Edge was paid homage throughout the show as several WWE Superstars appeared in pre-taped vignettes to congratulate The Rated R Superstar. Video messages aired on WWE Smackdown from names like John Cena, Rey Mysterio, Kurt Angle, Cody Rhodes, Sheamus, Natalya, The Miz, Charlotte Flair, and Sami Zayn.

Then in the main event of WWE Smackdown, Edge wrestled Sheamus for the first time ever and won the match after hitting a Spear on the former WWE Champion. Heading into the show, Edge admitted that it was his last match under the current WWE contract. After the show, he appeared in a promo to reflect more on his career that could have already headed to the sunset.

WWE Smackdown: Rumor Killer On Edge’s Retirement On August 18 Episode

WWE Smackdown: Edge thanked Toronto fans after his match

Once the tapings were over on WWE Smackdown, Edge cut a promo and thanked his hometown crowd. He informed the fans that his match against Sheamus was his final match in his hometown of Toronto and that he doesn’t have what it takes to continue for another year,

“What I can say is this is my last time in front of you all. I don’t think that I can make another full year here again for a match. I’m just being honest with ya. But don’t let that be a downer… ’cause man what an experience you all gave me. I will never forget it. I will never forget it.”

The promo continued on WWE Smackdown where Edge also talked about his impending final retirement from his professional wrestling career. While this might have been the final match in Toronto, he’s not sure whether to continue in the WWE or not in action. That decision will be taken after he consults with his family, later.

“I don’t know what the future holds. I really don’t. I gotta sit home this week, lick my wounds, talk to my family, and see what they want me to do. But what I can say Toronto… is thank you!”

As noted above, the 49-year-old veteran revealed his contract with WWE would expire after the match against Sheamus on WWE Smackdown which led to speculation regarding a potential retirement from in-ring action. However, no official update is there from the superstar or on WWE’s part, as of now.