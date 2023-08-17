All the recent activities on WWE’s official webpage as well as on Lacey Evans’ social media profiles have indicated the superstar’s departure from the company. While the matter was never directly addressed, she was quietly moved to the alumni section. Alphabetically, he could be found at the very beginning of the L section.

That being said, Lacey Evans’ exit comes exactly two months after her final match with the WWE. That bout took place on the June 23, 2023, edition of Friday Night SmackDown where she lost to Charlotte Flair. As the latter returned to action on that night, she squashed the former NXT Superstar in just a couple of minutes.

WWE creative team simply didn’t have access to Lacey Evans’ profile

If that match was any indication then it was evident that WWE Creative never had any concrete plans for her on Smackdown to elevate the level. Afterward, the creative members were just simply barred from accessing her. Ringside News reached out to ask about what was being said about the now ex-WWE Superstar, internally and they were informed by a tenured member of the creative team that they “no longer have access to Lacey Evans.”

Dave Meltzer also confirmed in an update on Wrestling Observer that Lacey Evans is done with WWE. No other details were given as it was simply stated that her time with the company had come to an end. There’s no update on whether her contract was up or it was terminated, beforehand.

Lacey Evans already indicated her WWE exit via social media

Afterward, the Lady of the WWE updated her social media to “Limitless Macey.” She also dropped a post on Twitter that led many to believe that she was eagerly waiting for her contract to end so that she could begin outside ventures like starting an OnlyFans account where she could offer really desired content for her fanbase.

Over the past 12 months, Lacey Evans has had her downs in the WWE character. She returned to WWE programming multiple times with multiple gimmicks. From embracing a role as a mother, and then a former military persona, she had to juggle between a babyface and heel persona which eventually failed to gain any kind of momentum on screen. This poor aspect of the WWE creative team appeared to be one of the main reasons why the bright superstar had to leave the company, earlier than expected.

https://www.ringsidenews.com/2023/08/16/what-wwe-creative-team-was-told-about-lacey-evans-exit/