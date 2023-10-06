WWE Smackdown: Exciting Lineup Revealed For Fastlane 2023 Go-Home Episode

Ahead of this weekend’s Fastlane 2023 premium live event, WWE Smackdown will present the final show with last-minute hypes for the PLE. Solid lineups have been booked for tonight’s edition which included the already-announced tag team matchup, last week.

Ringside News brought some scoops about the scheduled matches and segments those are scheduled for this week’s WWE Smackdown and let’s take a glance at those,

– Bobby Lashley vs. Rey Mysterio: The powerhouse Lashley will return to solo action as he collides with the high-flying Rey Mysterio.

– Austin Theory vs. Dragon Lee: The top brass heel with Grayson Waller by his side will face off against the latest masked sensation in the WWE, Dragon Lee.

– Asuka & Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley & IYO SKY: The long history between WWE’s Four Horsewomen will be showcased when a tag team action goes down on WWE Smackdown. The formidable duo of Asuka and Charlotte Flair will face Bayley and IYO SKY ahead of the triple threat title match waiting at Fastlane.

– Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and the Judgment Day Segment: Cody Rhodes will stop by WWE Smackdown as he and Jey Uso are expected to continue their feud with The Judgment Day. This comes after the babyface duo has earned a shot at the tag team titles at Fastlane.

Update on John Cena’s presence on WWE Smackdown

There’s no confirmation if John Cena will be present on the October 6 episode of WWE Smackdown but he is still listed to make an appearance. As announced last week, The Cenation Leader Cena will team up with LA Knight to take on The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa & Jimmy Uso) at the Fastlane premium live event which will be Cena’s first televised match since WrestleMania 39, where he lost to Austin Theory.

Reports also indicate that Roman Reigns will return to TV on next week’s October 13th episode of WWE Smackdown, which will be the post-Fastlane episode of the blue brand. This will be the first blue brand episode on the road to Saudi Arabia’s Crown Jewel PPV and Reigns’ first appearance since the 2023 summer should also be confirmed during tonight’s episode.

