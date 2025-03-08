Good fortune continues to be on Chelsea Green’s side on WWE Smackdown en route to Wrestlemania 41. When it seemed that she was this close to dropping the inaugural women’s United States Title in a gimmick match on last night’s episode on the USA Network, a sudden return saved the day for her.

On the March 7 episode of WWE Smackdown, a backstage footage aired featuring Tiffany Stratton and Chelsea Green in Nick Aldis’s office where Stratton told Green to shut up. She challenged Piper Niven to a match to which Green reacted saying that Niven couldn’t do that because of Green’s match later. However, Aldis made the match official, leaving Green alone for her scheduled match.

WWE Smackdown: Mystery Attacker Revealed; New Champion Crowned On March 7 Episode

Then in the third match of the night on WWE Smackdown, Chelsea Green (c) defeated Michin in a Street Fight to retain the Women’s United States Championship. The outcome was influenced as Alba Fyre returned, midway through the match and joined forces with Chelsea in securing the win.

During the match on WWE Smackdown, Michin hit Chelsea Green with a senton through a table and went for the pin count. It was then that a hooded figure dragged Green out of the ring before the referee could count to three preventing her from losing the Women’s United States title.

WWE Smackdown: Alba Fyre pledged her allegiance to Chelsea Green

The mystery persona soon unmasked herself to be Fyre as she proceeded to lay out Michin with a Canadian destroyer using the No-DQ rule of the match. Fyre put Green back into the ring in a cover position so that she could win the match to retain her Women’s United States Championship.

Tessa Blanchard Willing To Chase “Intergender Wrestling Again” Upon 2024 TNA Return

As a result of the above-mentioned backstage confrontation, Green’s usual backup Piper Niven competed against Tiffany Stratton in the opening match of WWE Smackdown. Stratton won that match after connecting with the prettiest moonsault ever. As a result, Niven was still selling the effects of digesting the finisher from the women’s champion before Green’s match.

Meanwhile, the WWE Smackdown appearance marked Fyre’s first TV outing since the release of her tag team partner, Isla Dawn, last month. Before that, she had mostly been working on Main Event tapings. Earlier, the tag team of Fyre & Dawn – The Unholy Union last appeared on NXT in January where they lost a number-one contender’s match for the Women’s Tag Team titles to the Meta-Four’s Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend.