The mystery attack of Jade Cargill from last year’s November has finally been unveiled on this week’s WWE Smackdown. After months of waiting, the recent reports appeared to be true as Naomi declared to be the one to have conducted the sinful act. As a result, she also suffered the wrath of the victim, as well.

On the March 7 episode of WWE Smackdown, Bianca Belair called out Naomi and asked if she attacked Jade Cargill. Naomi came out and tried talking herself out of the situation so that they could focus on getting their tag team titles back. Belair wanted an answer after Naomi tried avoiding the topic again. Wanting a yes or no answer, Belair eventually heard the following from Naomi,

“I did it. I did it for you. I did it for us.”

After Naomi admitted that she was the one that sent Cargill through a car windshield, a teary-eyed Belair didn’t want to hear any excuses from her, who said she did it for Belair. Naomi called Belair an “ungrateful b**ch” as she was leaving through the ramp. Jade Cargill then arrived on WWE Smackdown, backstage in a card, and headed to the ring.

Jade continued her attack on Naomi and eventually laid her out with Jaded. Jade had been out of action since November due to the mystery attack. She made her return at last weekend’s Elimination Chamber. Instead of attacking the supposed attacker, Liv Morgan, she went after Naomi.

WWE Smackdown: LA Knight starts his second US title reign

In the main event of the WWE Smackdown March 7 episode, LA Knight defeated Shinsuke Nakamura (c) to win the United States Championship. In the finishing moments of the match, Nakamura took out one referee with mist to the eyes and brought a steel chair into the ring. Knight took advantage and hit a BFT on the chair. A second referee came out to count the pinfall as Knight secured the win.

Thus, WWE Smackdown ended Nakamura’s third reign as WWE United States Champion. He won the title from Knight at Survivor Series last November in Vancouver, and defended it only once on WWE TV, in a DQ loss also against Knight in January. Meanwhile, the win has started the second US title reign for Knight.