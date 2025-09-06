A star-studded-cum-eventful episode of WWE SmackDown took place last night at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois, featuring the likes of Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, the returning AJ Lee, and John Cena, who had a full-circle moment in the ring. Plus, there was a title match on the stacked card set for the night.

In the final match of the September 5 episode of WWE SmackDown, Giulia (c) defeated Michin to retain the Women’s United States Championship. The match lasted for about seven-and-a-half minutes, where the champion got a little help from her manager, Kiana James, as a distraction on the apron.

Michin went after James, which led her to run right into the Arrivederci from Giulia to get the pinfall. After the match, James got into the ring to hit Michin with her purse and get payback from last week’s WWE SmackDown. As it seems, their issues are far from over, and there will be rematches in the future.

James wrestled Michin during last Friday’s WWE SmackDown, with the idea being that the new challenger had to go through her assistant before getting the title shot against the champion. Michin secured the win over James in about just seven seconds, setting a record, and this week, she faced the “Beautiful Madness” with the title on the line.

WWE SmackDown: Giulia won the US title in Saudi Arabia

On the June 27 episode of WWE SmackDown, Giulia defeated Zelina Vega (c) to win the Women’s United States Championship from the soil of Saudi Arabia and become the third champion with the belt. After surviving a Code Red from the second-ever champion in the genre, Giulia connected with the Arrivederci knee before finishing her off with the northern lights bomb for the win.

Then, on the August 1 episode of WWE SmackDown, Giulia (c) (alongside her newly become managerial figure Kiana James) defeated Zelina Vega to retain the Women’s United States Championship in a rematch. This match marked the first time that Giulia defended her debut solo title on the WWE main roster. That being said, Giulia has now entered the 72nd day of her ongoing title run.