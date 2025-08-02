Giulia was booked in a high-profile championship defense on the latest episode of WWE Smackdown despite having the will to feature on the actual Summerslam 2025 match card. Serving as the go-home edition, the latest blue brand episode on the USA Network had this title match on the card as the opening contest.

Thus, on the August 1 episode of WWE Smackdown, Giulia (c) (alongside her new managerial figure Kiana James) defeated Zelina Vega to retain the Women’s United States Championship. This match also marked the first time that Giulia defended her debut solo title in the WWE main roster.

The two WWE Smackdown superstars initially locked up with grapples and reversals before Giulia tried to take control with some submission moves. However, Vega turned things in her favor with a series of slams followed by an Avalanche German Suplex for a near-fall.

Giulia responded with a Butterfly Suplex from the top rope before following it up with an Arrivederci Knee and the match-ending sit-out Michinoku Driver. Vega kicked out, but Giulia regrouped herself with another Northern Lights Bomb on Vega for the win.

WWE Smackdown: Giulia won the US title in Riyadh special episode

On the June 27 episode of WWE Smackdown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Giulia defeated Zelina Vega (c) to win the Women’s United States Championship. Giulia landed the Arrivederci knee on the former champion before finishing her off with the northern lights bomb for the win. This win also squashed the dreams for Vega to head to Summerslam from her hometown as the reigning champion.

Thus, last night’s WWE Smackdown marked the first time that Giulia defended her US title since winning the title from Vega on the special, Riyadh-based episode in late June. As such, she’s already 36 days as the mid-card champion on the blue brand. As of this writing, Giulia is not booked against any new challenger, and she remains without a match for either SummerSlam Saturday or Sunday.

As for Vega, she defeated Chelsea Green (c) to win the Women’s United States Championship on the April 25 episode, which also marked her inaugural solo title reign in the WWE. Then on the June 6 episode, Giulia turned on her after making a save from Chelsea Green’s Secret Her-vice, turning her attentions toward the women’s US title.