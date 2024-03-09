WWE Smackdown: Grudge Match And Big Return Set For March 15 Episode

The Road to WrestleMania 40 has been great so far as it has already produced some of the most exciting moments on WWE Smackdown. In the present of The Rock, the main event scenario for the biggest PLE of the year has been quite unique while other rivalries have also been boosting up WWE-televised programming.

Some big announcements have been made for next week’s edition of WWE Smackdown and it will culminate in a matchup between the current rivals, Bayley, and her former Damage CTRL tag team partner, Dakota Kai. The two will go head-to-head and The Role Model will get her hands on the woman she once trusted to go to war against the rest of the Damage CTRL who already turned on her in the past.

Wrestlemania 40: Randy Orton Starts Feuding With Logan Paul For WWE PLE

For weeks on WWE Smackdown, Dakota Kai made Bayley believe that she wanted to form an allegiance with her and not IYO SKY and her followers. This led to the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble winner continuing the alliance as the two were slated to face other faction members, Asuka and Kairi Sane, last week.

The match ended in a No-Contest manner after Dakota turned her back on Bayley and further allowed Damage CTRL to beat down Bayley. As seen on the March 1 episode of WWE Smackdown, Kai made no efforts to protect Bayley from a two-on-one assault by The Kabuki Warriors. Once Bayley finally fought off both the women and went for the official tag, Kai jumped off of the apron, leaving Bayley to be further assaulted by Asuka and Sane. Kai, later herself joined the assault on Bayley.

WWE’s Emma Teases Comeback To Pro-Wrestling After Previous Retirement Implications

Now, Bayley will get to seek redemption on Kai as she also prepares for the WWE Women’s Championship Match. Also announced for next week’s WWE Smackdown is the return of Rey Mysterio to possibly address the betrayal that he suffered at the hands of Santos Escobar, months ago.

WWE Smackdown: Rey Mysterio to return on March 15 episode

It was last week on WWE Smackdown, that Mysterio returned and helped Carlito to pick up a win over Escobar. Rey Mysterio acted like he was still injured until Humberto and Angel came to attack him on the ramp. He suddenly took the crutches and started beating down the pair with those before getting in the ring to help Carlito. He then got in Escobar’s face to renew the unfinished feud which is supposed to build up a match at WrestleMania 40.