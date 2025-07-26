Just about a week ahead of the 2025 edition of Summerslam, an injury scare broke out on WWE Smackdown, last night around the top star power, Alexa Bliss. She was spotted with blood around her face, and it led her global fanbase to get scared, especially after she’s now been booked in a championship match at the PLE.

A singles match went between Roxanne Perez and Alexa Bliss on the July 25 episode of WWE Smackdown that took place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. As such, Bliss had a homecoming on the show, but she ended up with a bloody nose after chaos broke out outside the ring just a few days before her WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match at SummerSlam.

As part of the ongoing feud between Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair against Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez, the singles match was scheduled on WWE Smackdown. With all four of them trying to get involved at the scene, things got chaotic, forcing Bliss to shift her focus away from the match.

WWE Smackdown: Roxanne Perez defeats Alexa Bliss in a singles bout

After downing Perez for a bit, Bliss wanted to execute the Twisted Bliss, but Raquel took out Charlotte outside the ring. Bliss came off with her finisher on Raquel outside the ring. As she came back to the ring, she was spotted with a busted-open face. Perez eventually hit her finisher to capture a win on WWE Smackdown over the former women’s champion.

As seen after the match, Bliss was visibly busted open at the scene, and her nose was bleeding profusely. WWE’s production team cut away from the shot, with the bleeding continuing. The camera rather focused on Perez, who celebrated in the ring after the win. After WWE Smackdown went off the air, fans were concerned about Bliss’ injury status.

To meet the curiosity, Little Miss Bliss addressed the speculation on social media by posting an update on X that by affirming that she’s doing okay, “I’m 1000000% totally Fine 🙂 thank you.” Going by this, Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez are still scheduled to defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss at WWE SummerSlam 2025.