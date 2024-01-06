WWE Smackdown: IYO SKY Successfully Defends Title On New Year’s Revolution 2024

Michin’ Mia Yim was gaining momentums on WWE Smackdown over the past few weeks while approaching a championship shot. Two weeks ago, she got to pin the WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY amidst the chaos of a Holiday Havoc match, and with this, a title match between them became confirmed.

Then on this Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown dubbed as the New Year’s Revolution episode, Yim and SKY were booked for a one-on-one encounter over the WWE Women’s Championship.

Coming out to the ring, Yim was accompanied by Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson of The OC while SKY was escorted by Bayley, Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane of Damage CTRL. Interestingly, no interferences were noted by them in the match.

The two women fought tooth-and-nail in the contest on WWE Smackdown where Yim nearly secured a victory after delivering a devastating Styles Clash from the second rope, but the champion escaped the pinfall loss by getting her hand on the rope.

Yim then missed her target during a dive to the outside and landed hard on the floor. SKY took Yim back into the ring and landed a picture-perfect Over the Moonsault finisher to retain her championship.

WWE Smackdown: IYO SKY has now been champion for 150+ days

Following this win on WWE Smackdown, SKY has now been the WWE Women’s Champion for an impressive 152 days in her first title reign on the main roster. She has successfully retained her title over the likes of Asuka, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Zelina Vega, and Yim in the latest.

With DAMAGE CTRL backing her up on WWE Smackdown, each week, the reigning champion has become unstoppable for the time being. There’s no update on whether SKY will be booked to go through another title defense at Royal Rumble 2024, later this month.

At this point, a huge triple-threat match featuring is being rumored to be one of the headliners for Wrestlemania 40. According to reports from Xero News, Bayley vs. IYO SKY vs. Dakota Kai is being discussed for the biggest PLE of the year. There’s no update on whether during this match IYO SKY will be heading into Mania as still the WWE Women’s Champion.