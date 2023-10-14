WWE Smackdown: New Draftee Revealed; Jade Cargill Confronts Charlotte Flair

The season premiere of WWE Smackdown was an eventful night where the two GOATs, Roman Reigns and John Cena came face to face. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H was on the show to announce Adam Pearce to be the new general manager of Monday Night Raw to relieve him from the hectic duties on both shows.

Triple H then also introduced the General Manager of WWE SmackDown – former TNA & NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis. Soon after taking the charges over, Aldis was quick to introduce us to the newest member of the blue brand, Kevin Owens. It appeared that Owens was a trade for Jey Uso’s recent arrival on the Raw brand, last month during the Payback PPV event.

With Dominik complaining about getting robbed of his championship belts at Fastlane, Owens was quick to shut him up by delivering a super kick. This was perhaps a hint of an upcoming feud between the two. Besides, Roman Reigns watched the segment from the back and he wasn’t happy about Owens, his former rival joining the WWE Smackdown brand.

In a later segment, Charlotte Flair was given a title match opportunity against IYO SKY by the new WWE Smackdown general manager. As she turned her back, Jade Cargill made her first-ever appearance on the blue brand and Triple H introduced her to Charlotte. Charlotte said it’s nice to meet Jade. Jade said it was a pleasure for her and Charlotte said in reply, ‘oh, it will be’.

After signing with WWE last month, former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill is getting closer to her official WWE debut. Last night’s WWE Smackdown appearance was Cargill’s third appearance on WWE programming since her official on-camera debut at WWE Fastlane earlier this month.

Her second appearance came on Tuesday’s biggest episode of WWE NXT. On that night, she was featured in a backstage segment with NXT head honcho, Shawn Michaels. Meeting Charlotte was Cargill’s first on-camera meeting with an active WWE star which many believe to be a dream feud in the women’s division.